Artist's traditional Chinese black-and-white etchings merit international attention

(People's Daily App) 17:12, January 25, 2022

Born in 1961 in the coastal city of Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province, the print artist Leng Bingchuan excels in black and white.

"Ink engraving is developed from the traditional Chinese painting forms such as splashing ink, coke ink and colored ink," Leng says.

Based today in Barcelona and Beijing, the artist uses a knife like another artist might use a brush. He etches his ideas onto a hard paper dyed with ink.

Works range from the mystical traditional Chinese figures to portraits of Van Gogh, from Spanish coastal landscapes to villages by the Yangtze River.

In his 40-year career, Leng has cultivated special habits: He doesn't draft before he paints. He simply draws whatever bursts into his mind, making his work full of surprises.

The publication by Artron Art Group in 2017 of a book containing 67 of Leng's works earned him a Best of Category Benny award, dubbed "the Oscars of printing," at the Premier Print Awards Gala in Chicago.

(By Huang Jingjing; Source: Global People magazine)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)