Small coconut carves big market in China

Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:37, February 23, 2022

Coconut carving artist Zhang Bidi works in Qionghai city, South China's Hainan province, on Feb 18, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

Coconut carving artist Zhang Bidi has found a big market for small coconut carving products in Qionghai city, South China's Hainan province.

Listed in the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2018, coconut carving products have a huge market, said Zhang, the 53-year old who started coconut carving in 2015.

He began learning about coconut carving in childhood and decided to add modern elements to traditional coconut carvings and pass on the technique to the next generation.

In 2018, a company was established to form a new operation model combing enterprises, students and farmers to provide employment to students, help farmers make money and develop the coconut carving industry.

Zhang believes continuous innovation can promote further progress of the coconut carving sector. He has expanded coconut carving's application to electronic products, souvenirs as well as cultural and creative goods.

In the future, Zhang hopes that coconut carving can be introduced to campuses and more students can learn about the art and better inherit the intangible heritage technique.

