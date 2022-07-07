Chinese ceramic artist makes miniatures using clay

(People's Daily App) 14:20, July 07, 2022

From vases and loudspeakers, to rice dumplings and cherries, this ceramic artist can replicate all kinds of objects – only much, much smaller in scale, using clay.

Prepare to be impressed by this video showing how those tiny artworks are made.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

