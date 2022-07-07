Home>>
Chinese ceramic artist makes miniatures using clay
(People's Daily App) 14:20, July 07, 2022
From vases and loudspeakers, to rice dumplings and cherries, this ceramic artist can replicate all kinds of objects – only much, much smaller in scale, using clay.
Prepare to be impressed by this video showing how those tiny artworks are made.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
