Young artists recreate beauty of traditional Hanfu costume
(Ecns.cn) 16:27, October 10, 2022
A team of post-90s artists display traditional Chinese costumes of Wei, Jin, and the Southern and Northern dynasties (220-589) in a studio in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)
Founded in 2021, the 18-member team was formed to recreate the beauty of traditional Chinese costumes.
