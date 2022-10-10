Languages

Archive

Monday, October 10, 2022

Home>>

Young artists recreate beauty of traditional Hanfu costume

(Ecns.cn) 16:27, October 10, 2022

A team of post-90s artists display traditional Chinese costumes of Wei, Jin, and the Southern and Northern dynasties (220-589) in a studio in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)

Founded in 2021, the 18-member team was formed to recreate the beauty of traditional Chinese costumes.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories