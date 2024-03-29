Home>>
Indonesia's president-elect to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:17, March 29, 2024
BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia and Great Indonesia Movement Party General Chairman Prabowo Subianto will visit China from March 31 to April 2, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.
