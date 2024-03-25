China-Indonesia joint scientific expedition sets Indonesia's highest diving record

This photo taken on March 22, 2024 shows manned deep-sea submersible "Fendouzhe" on Tan Suo Yi Hao (Discovery One) at the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. The joint scientific expedition conducted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency successfully dived 7,178 meters deep into the Java Trench in the Indian Ocean, setting the deepest dive record for Indonesia, the expedition team said Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The joint scientific expedition conducted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency successfully dived 7,178 meters deep into the Java Trench in the Indian Ocean, setting the deepest dive record for Indonesia, the expedition team said Saturday.

According to the team, this joint expedition ran from Feb. 23 to March 23, with the use of manned deep-sea submersible "Fendouzhe" of the CAS Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering.

The team noted that "Fendouzhe" is the world's deepest-reaching manned submersible and the first capable of bringing humans 10,000 meters underwater.

At the welcome ceremony for the joint expedition held Friday, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang said: "China and Indonesia have been deepening research collaboration in marine sciences in recent years. I hope scientists from our two countries can achieve more high-quality research results in the future and contribute to the blue economy and sustainable development."

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, said the joint expedition has opened a new chapter for the two countries to strengthen maritime cooperation. He hopes the two countries will further expand scientific cooperation and cultivate more scientists and engineers for Indonesia.

Guests pose for photos with manned deep-sea submersible "Fendouzhe" on scientific research ship Tan Suo Yi Hao (Discovery One) at the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 22, 2024. The joint scientific expedition conducted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency successfully dived 7,178 meters deep into the Java Trench in the Indian Ocean, setting the deepest dive record for Indonesia, the expedition team said Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This photo taken on March 22, 2024 shows biological samples collected from the Java Trench on Tan Suo Yi Hao (Discovery One) at the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. The joint scientific expedition conducted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency successfully dived 7,178 meters deep into the Java Trench in the Indian Ocean, setting the deepest dive record for Indonesia, the expedition team said Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, speaks during a ceremony for the China-Indonesia Joint Dive Expedition to Java Trench at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 22, 2024. The joint scientific expedition conducted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency successfully dived 7,178 meters deep into the Java Trench in the Indian Ocean, setting the deepest dive record for Indonesia, the expedition team said Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

