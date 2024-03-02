China, Indonesia pledge to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation

Xinhua) 09:45, March 02, 2024

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Rycko Amelza Dahniel, head of Indonesia's National Counter-Terrorism Agency, in Beijing, capital of China, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Rycko Amelza Dahniel, head of Indonesia's National Counter-Terrorism Agency, in Beijing on Friday, with both sides pledging to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation.

Noting that the development of China-Indonesia relations have maintained a strong momentum under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, Wang said China is ready to work with Indonesia to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, and act on the Global Security Initiative.

He added that both countries should strengthen the mechanism of counter-terrorism cooperation, promote cooperation on counter-terrorism capacity building, and communication and coordination on international counter-terrorism affairs, deepen practical cooperation on law-enforcement security, and advance the building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future at a high level.

Rycko expressed willingness to enhance practical counter-terrorism cooperation with China to improve the overall level of counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries.

