Indonesia seeks to raise export value to China in 2024

JAKARTA, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia has increased its export target to China to 70 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, an Indonesian government official said Thursday.

Director General for National Export Development of the Ministry of Trade Didi Sumedi told a press conference that from January to November 2023, the total export value to China was 56.57 billion dollars, and it is estimated to reach 60 billion dollars after the December data comes out.

These figures will still be lower than that of 2022 which reached 65.9 billion dollars due to the decline in global commodity prices, according to Sumedi

"As an effort to reach the target, this year we will add several programs to China. For example, we plan to work with several provinces in China to be able to showcase our products there in all related exhibitions," said Sumedi.

He also said the government remains optimistic that Indonesia's exports are still strong and competitive in the global market.

