China expects sustained, sound ties with Indonesia after smooth election: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:02, February 20, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China will work with Indonesia to advance the sustained, sound and steady growth of bilateral ties after the smooth and successful presidential election in Indonesia, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Former general and three-time presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto declared victory in Indonesia's presidential election on Feb. 14.

"We congratulate Indonesia on the smooth and successful presidential election," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing.

Noting that Indonesia is China's friendly neighbor, Mao said China believes that the choice of the Indonesian people is in the interest of their country's future and prosperity.

"China looks to continue to work with Indonesia to stick to the main theme of building a community with a shared future, forge high-level strategic mutual trust, deepen strategic cooperation across the board, and advance the sustained, sound and steady growth of China-Indonesia relations to deliver greater benefits for our two peoples," Mao said.

