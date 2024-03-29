Confucius Institute launches new teaching center to enhance Chinese learning in Ghana

Xinhua) 10:00, March 29, 2024

This photo taken on March 27, 2024 shows the inauguration ceremony of a Chinese language teaching center at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) basic school in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana. (Xinhua)

ACCRA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A Confucius Institute in Kumasi, the capital city of Ghana's Ashanti Region, has established its first Chinese language teaching center to expand outreach to learners.

The Confucius Institute at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Wednesday inaugurated the teaching center at the KNUST basic school, enabling students of all grades to access the Chinese language for the first time.

According to the Confucius Institute, it will assign several Chinese teachers to duties including teaching Chinese at various levels and organizing Chinese cultural activities and language contests to help local students achieve excellence in the Chinese language.

At the inauguration ceremony, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah congratulated the establishment of the teaching center, saying that it will not only boost cooperation between the two sides but also help Ghanaian students secure a better future.

Su Zibo, the Chinese director of the KNUST Confucius Institute, said that China and Ghana have built a profound friendship over the past decades and the institute is willing to contribute more to it. "We opened the teaching center to meet local students' increasing need for learning Chinese. In the future, we will be more committed to our job, serving as a bridge to boost bilateral understanding and cooperation in language, culture and science and technology," Su added.

The KNUST Confucius Institute is the third Confucius Institute in Ghana, established last December through a cooperation between China's Hubei University of Automotive Technology and the KNUST.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)