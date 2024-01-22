Chinese businesses' role in Ghana's economy crucial: minister

Xinhua) 10:16, January 22, 2024

ACCRA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese businesses' role has been crucial in boosting Ghana's economy, Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said.

Speaking during a roundtable with Chinese businesses in Ghana Friday, Ofori-Atta said Chinese companies operating in various sectors including energy and aviation have played very critical roles in the evolution of Ghana's economy.

The minister described China's role as "invaluable" as co-chair of Ghana's official creditor committee to secure a deal for external debt restructuring, paving the way for the country to secure a 3-billion-dollar funding from the International Monetary Fund.

He said the Ghanaian government desired to ensure that the environment remains safe and more secure for Chinese investments.

Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Lu Kun in his remarks commended the Ghanaian government for organizing the roundtable conference to discuss issues of mutual interest with Chinese businesses.

"China follows the principle of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith, and the principle of pursuing the greater good and shared interests when advancing China-Ghana cooperation," Lu said, adding China will continue encouraging more well-established and capable Chinese companies to invest and support Ghana's economic development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)