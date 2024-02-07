88 pct of China-aided fishing port in Ghana completed: contractor

Xinhua) 13:24, February 07, 2024

ACCRA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese contractor of the China-aided Jamestown Fishing Port Complex in Ghana on Tuesday said that almost 88 percent of the project has been completed with the construction of a new dock, the main part of the fishing port.

Jin Xiaodong, general manager of the fishing port project, told Xinhua in an interview that the newly constructed dock stands ready to be fully operated once the fishing port is completed.

At the construction site, machines are roaring and the main buildings, including the fishing market, are taking shape.

"Thanks to the hard work of both Chinese and Ghanaian workers, the project has entered its final phase," Jin said.

According to Jin, the China-aided project will significantly boost Ghana's fishing industry and the country's social and economic development in the long run.

"It is also a bridge of friendship between the two peoples," he declared.

The Chinese-aided project commenced construction in 2020 and is expected to be completed in June.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)