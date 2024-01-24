Interview: Ghanaian minister eyes more Chinese investment for development

ACCRA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Ghana's Central Region has always been ready to seek more Chinese investment to boost development and create jobs, a Ghanaian minister has said.

Central Regional Minister Justina Marigold Assan told Xinhua in a recent interview while receiving a Chinese delegation of small-scale enterprises that the region has what it takes to achieve more economic cooperation with Chinese companies.

Central Region is one of Ghana's four coastal regions, boasting fertile farming land and numerous historical scenic attractions.

Describing China as an old friend of the region, Assan said the annual exhibition held in the region usually attracts many Chinese companies, which have shown a keen interest in cooperating with the locals.

She said local farmers have been growing a variety of crops, aiming to provide raw materials for processing. "So far, three fruit juice processing factories are already operating in the region, and we want the Chinese to help us build many more such processing factories."

The minister said there are also many opportunities in the marine fishing industry and marine transportation to link Central Region to the entire coastal belt by sea for tourists who would like to visit the ancient forts dotted along Ghana's coastline.

Assan added that the region, which is also home to many tertiary institutions, has a large pool of skilled manpower ready to work in any new business.

"I have so much confidence in the Chinese investors because they make good investments," the minister said, adding that her two previous trips to China have exposed her to a rapidly growing country with numerous well-developed industries such as hospitality.

The minister disclosed that the Regional Coordinating Council has been holding talks with some Chinese companies and has signed a memorandum of understanding with some Chinese investors.

