Chinese firm donates equipment to support Ghanaian hospital's efforts to treat diabetes

Xinhua) 14:00, March 16, 2024

ACCRA, March 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese medical company on Thursday donated an assortment of medical equipment to the LEKMA Hospital in Accra, the capital of Ghana, to support its efforts to treat complications caused by diabetes.

Weigao Medical Ghana Limited donated ultra-modern equipment to enable the hospital to set up a center to treat diabetic foot and chronic wounds mainly caused by diabetes.

Akua Gyimah-Asante, medical superintendent of the hospital, who received the equipment on behalf of the hospital, lauded the Chinese company for its thoughtfulness in seeking to bring relief to the patients who seek treatment at the hospital.

Gyimah-Asante said treatment for diabetes wounds is quite challenging, so the equipment and support from the Chinese medical company would go a long way in helping the hospital develop capacity in that area.

"The donation of these (pieces of) equipment will help us build capacity in their use and also give us some skills and knowledge in wound management," she added.

Gyimah-Asante also expressed gratitude to the 12th batch of the China medical team based in the hospital for their efforts to organize this donation and their immense contributions toward overall improved outcomes at the hospital.

"Their overall performance has been outstanding. I would like to use this opportunity to extend our appreciation to them for their hard work, commitment, and dedication," she said.

The medical team, consisting of 11 Chinese medical specialists in various fields from osteology to ophthalmology, was dispatched by Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital in south China last March.

Donating the equipment on behalf of the Chinese company, Qu Hongying, the director of the Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital, said the medical team treated more than 10,000 local patients over the past year and established close bonds with locals.

"We look forward to more exchanges and cooperation with the LEKMA Hospital in the future to help it improve its medical services," Qu added.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)