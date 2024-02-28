Ghanaian parliament speaker hails China-Africa cooperation

Xinhua) 10:10, February 28, 2024

ACCRA, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Ghanaian Parliament Speaker Alban Bagbin praised China-Africa cooperation on Monday, encouraging Ghanaians to draw lessons from China's development experience to fuel their own success.

Speaking at a gala celebrating the Chinese Lantern Festival, Bagbin expressed his delight at the increasing presence of Chinese people in Africa.

Most of the negative things you read and hear about China are not true, Bagbin said. "There are a lot of good things coming from China. I can tell you, seeing is believing. I hope many more of you will visit China to see for yourselves."

The speaker, who has visited China many times, said "the Chinese people are very warm ... Let's take this opportunity to learn more from China."

The gala night brought together the Chinese community in Ghana along with many Ghanaian officials, businessmen and university students, who enjoyed a variety of traditional Chinese food and cultural performances.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)