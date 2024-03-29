We Are China

Spring sowing of cotton kicks off in China's major hub of cotton production

Xinhua) 08:30, March 29, 2024

A drone photo shows self-driving seeders working in the farmland in Awat County of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

AWAT, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China is a major hub of cotton production. As the temperature rises, the spring sowing of cotton in Xinjiang kicked off from south to north.

In recent years, advancements in agricultural technology have gradually become vital allies to the farmers of Xinjiang. From planting to harvesting, mechanization and intelligent facilities have been widely applied.

A drone photo shows a land grader working in the farmland in Awat County of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farmer checks cotton seeds at a farmland in Awat County of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A drone photo shows a self-driving seeder working in the farmland in Awat County of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

