Languages

Archive

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Home>>People's Daily Online Exclusives

In pics: Azalea flowers bloom in village of SW China's Yunnan

(People's Daily Online) 13:46, March 28, 2024
In pics: Azalea flowers bloom in village of SW China's Yunnan
Blooming azalea flowers adorn a mountain in Tiechang village, Caojian township, Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Dong Mengliang)

Azalea flowers are in full bloom on a mountain in Tiechang village, Caojian township, Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Some 12,500 mu (833.33 hectares) of blooming azalea shrubs create an amazing view with charming hues, making the mountain a magnet for tourists seeking picturesque photo opportunities.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories