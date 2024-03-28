We Are China

In pics: Azalea flowers bloom in village of SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:46, March 28, 2024

Blooming azalea flowers adorn a mountain in Tiechang village, Caojian township, Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Dong Mengliang)

Azalea flowers are in full bloom on a mountain in Tiechang village, Caojian township, Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Some 12,500 mu (833.33 hectares) of blooming azalea shrubs create an amazing view with charming hues, making the mountain a magnet for tourists seeking picturesque photo opportunities.

