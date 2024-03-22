Pic story: inheritor of paper knife cutting in Yueqing, E China

Xinhua) 10:45, March 22, 2024

Lu Faliang makes a paper knife cutting at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Paper knife cutting, a folk artwork popular in Yueqing City in China's southeast coastal area, is originated from paper cutting on local dragon lanterns. Boasting of its delicacy, the artwork displays folk patterns on a paper of several square centimeters. Going through complicated procedures which cost at least one week to complete, it reflects the local ocean culture and folk customs. Its making craft was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

Lu Faliang, 76, an inheritor of the craft, has been engaged in the art for over 50 years. In his career, he not only makes traditional paper knife cuttings, but also creates new ones which reflect modern life and local culture. He set up a Yueqing paper cutting seminar in 1985 and a Yueqing dragon lantern paper knife cutting institute in 2003. Creating and collecting artworks, he also brings them to classes opened in local schools and communities, aiming to let more people to get in touch and fall in love with the traditional art. Nowadays, he has altogether accepted 16 apprentices, with whom he often holds exhibitions and designs souvenirs on paper knife cuttings.

Lu Faliang mounts a paper knife cutting at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Lu Faliang makes a paper knife cutting at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Lu Faliang makes a paper knife cutting at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows a paper knife cutting made by Lu Faliang in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Lu Faliang makes a paper knife cutting at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Lu Faliang designs a pattern of paper knife cutting themed on the city view at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Lu Faliang makes a paper knife cutting at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Lu Faliang poses for a photo with his paper knife cuttings at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Lu Faliang designs a pattern of paper knife cutting themed on the city view at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows a paper knife cutting made by Lu Faliang in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Lu Faliang makes a paper knife cutting at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows a paper knife cutting themed on the Wuma Street of Wenzhou displayed at the Yueqing dragon lantern paper knife cutting institute in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Lu Faliang makes a paper knife cutting themed on the city view at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows tools that Lu Faliang uses for making paper knife cuttings in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Lu Faliang reads in search of inspirations for his new paper knife cutting works at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows a part of a paper knife cutting displayed at the Yueqing dragon lantern paper knife cutting institute in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.(Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)