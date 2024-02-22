Trending in China｜Penjing: The art of miniature landscapes

(People's Daily App) 16:26, February 22, 2024

Penjing, also known as Chinese Bonsai, is the art of artistically depicting miniature trees, plants and landscapes. Similar to traditional Chinese painting, the cultivation of Penjing draws inspiration from the beauty of nature, aiming to achieve a harmonious balance between human design and the natural landscape of the plants. Each Penjing tells a unique story, inviting people to appreciate the intricate craftsmanship and deep reverence for nature it embodies.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

