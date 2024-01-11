Pic story of luthier in Yingkou City, China's Liaoning

Yu Haixu makes a violin at his studio in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province on Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Yu Haixu is a luthier working in Yingkou City of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Influenced by his father since childhood, he gradually grew attached to the sophisticated making crafts of the violin family and started working as a luthier after graduation from the university, majoring in the making of violins as well as other bowed instruments like violas and cellos.

From raw materials to a fine instrument, each handmade violin, viola or cello needs to go through more than 100 complicated procedures and requires the refined skills and great patience of a luthier.

After years of practice, Yu Haixu has long been familiar with these processes. "I hope the making crafts of the violin family can be passed on," said Yu, "I also hope that more people can enjoy playing a handmade one while being warmed and touched by its rich, resonate tone."

