Tianjin's century-old brand makes effort to cater to young generation

Xinhua) 09:31, December 15, 2023

A staff worker sells products of Laomeihua via livestreaming in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 8, 2023. Created in 1911, Laomeihua is a century-old brand famous for its handmade shoes and clothes. In recent years, besides focusing on products for the middle-aged and elderly people, Laomeihua has also cultivated "trendy products" and started livestreaming to cater to the young generation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff worker of Laomeihua makes shoes at the workshop in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff worker arranges clothes at the flagship store of Laomeihua in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Customers select clothes and shoes at the flagship store of Laomeihua in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff worker sells shoes of Laomeihua via livestreaming in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A customer selects clothes at the flagship store of Laomeihua in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff worker of Laomeihua makes clothes at the workshop in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff worker of Laomeihua makes shoes at the workshop in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff worker of Laomeihua looks at a design sheet at the workshop in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff worker arranges a shoe at the flagship store of Laomeihua in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A customer selects clothes at the flagship store of Laomeihua in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff worker of Laomeihua processes cloth at the workshop in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

