Tianjin's century-old brand makes effort to cater to young generation
A staff worker sells products of Laomeihua via livestreaming in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 8, 2023. Created in 1911, Laomeihua is a century-old brand famous for its handmade shoes and clothes. In recent years, besides focusing on products for the middle-aged and elderly people, Laomeihua has also cultivated "trendy products" and started livestreaming to cater to the young generation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A staff worker of Laomeihua makes shoes at the workshop in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 11, 2023. Created in 1911, Laomeihua is a century-old brand famous for its handmade shoes and clothes. In recent years, besides focusing on products for the middle-aged and elderly people, Laomeihua has also cultivated "trendy products" and started livestreaming to cater to the young generation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A staff worker arranges clothes at the flagship store of Laomeihua in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 11, 2023. Created in 1911, Laomeihua is a century-old brand famous for its handmade shoes and clothes. In recent years, besides focusing on products for the middle-aged and elderly people, Laomeihua has also cultivated "trendy products" and started livestreaming to cater to the young generation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Customers select clothes and shoes at the flagship store of Laomeihua in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 8, 2023. Created in 1911, Laomeihua is a century-old brand famous for its handmade shoes and clothes. In recent years, besides focusing on products for the middle-aged and elderly people, Laomeihua has also cultivated "trendy products" and started livestreaming to cater to the young generation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A staff worker sells shoes of Laomeihua via livestreaming in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 8, 2023. Created in 1911, Laomeihua is a century-old brand famous for its handmade shoes and clothes. In recent years, besides focusing on products for the middle-aged and elderly people, Laomeihua has also cultivated "trendy products" and started livestreaming to cater to the young generation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A customer selects clothes at the flagship store of Laomeihua in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 8, 2023. Created in 1911, Laomeihua is a century-old brand famous for its handmade shoes and clothes. In recent years, besides focusing on products for the middle-aged and elderly people, Laomeihua has also cultivated "trendy products" and started livestreaming to cater to the young generation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A staff worker of Laomeihua makes clothes at the workshop in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 11, 2023. Created in 1911, Laomeihua is a century-old brand famous for its handmade shoes and clothes. In recent years, besides focusing on products for the middle-aged and elderly people, Laomeihua has also cultivated "trendy products" and started livestreaming to cater to the young generation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A staff worker of Laomeihua makes shoes at the workshop in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 11, 2023. Created in 1911, Laomeihua is a century-old brand famous for its handmade shoes and clothes. In recent years, besides focusing on products for the middle-aged and elderly people, Laomeihua has also cultivated "trendy products" and started livestreaming to cater to the young generation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A staff worker of Laomeihua looks at a design sheet at the workshop in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 8, 2023. Created in 1911, Laomeihua is a century-old brand famous for its handmade shoes and clothes. In recent years, besides focusing on products for the middle-aged and elderly people, Laomeihua has also cultivated "trendy products" and started livestreaming to cater to the young generation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A staff worker arranges a shoe at the flagship store of Laomeihua in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 11, 2023. Created in 1911, Laomeihua is a century-old brand famous for its handmade shoes and clothes. In recent years, besides focusing on products for the middle-aged and elderly people, Laomeihua has also cultivated "trendy products" and started livestreaming to cater to the young generation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A customer selects clothes at the flagship store of Laomeihua in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 11, 2023. Created in 1911, Laomeihua is a century-old brand famous for its handmade shoes and clothes. In recent years, besides focusing on products for the middle-aged and elderly people, Laomeihua has also cultivated "trendy products" and started livestreaming to cater to the young generation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A staff worker of Laomeihua processes cloth at the workshop in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 8, 2023. Created in 1911, Laomeihua is a century-old brand famous for its handmade shoes and clothes. In recent years, besides focusing on products for the middle-aged and elderly people, Laomeihua has also cultivated "trendy products" and started livestreaming to cater to the young generation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pic story: inheritors of Rongchang Pottery craftsmanship in Chongqing
- Trending in China｜Lihou Cloth Tigers: The Shanxi craft of lifelike art and symbolism
- Pic story: inheritor of Duan inkstone making crafts
- Pic story of Kaihua paper maker in China's Zhejiang
- Mastering iron plate relief carving in 8 minutes
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.