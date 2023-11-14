Trending in China｜Lihou Cloth Tigers: The Shanxi craft of lifelike art and symbolism

(People's Daily App) 15:35, November 14, 2023

The Lihou Cloth Tiger is a traditional Shanxi handicraft passed down for generations in Li City. The unique folk art involves making lifelike tigers out of dyed cotton cloth. Each tiger is carefully crafted and decorated with intricate patches, drawings and fringes, making it a truly stunning work of art. Lihou Cloth Tigers are not just works of art but also have a deeper meaning. Local folklore believes they bring good luck and help people eliminate evil. This artistic and intuitive way of conveying good wishes has made Lihou Cloth Tigers a beloved and cherished part of Chinese culture.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

