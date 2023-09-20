Mastering iron plate relief carving in 8 minutes

(People's Daily App) 15:54, September 20, 2023

Iron Plate Relief Carving is done on an iron plate with hammer and chisels. In 2013, it was inscribed on the provincial list of intangible culture heritage in Hebei Province. Watch how a deer-head iron plate materializes through this technique.

(Video source: Great Wall New Media)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)