Pic story: inheritor of Duan inkstone making crafts

Xinhua) 08:38, November 14, 2023

Liu Xinxiang (1st L) introduces the carving of Duan inkstone to an apprentice at a Duan inkstone cultural village in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Duan inkstone, dating back to the Wude Period (618-626) of the Tang Dynasty, has a history of about 1400 years. Made with stones from the area near Duanxi creek of Fuke Mountain in the eastern suburb of Zhaoqing City (once named Duanzhou) in south China's Guangdong Province, the inkstone is therefore called "Duan inkstone", or "Duanxi inkstone".

Known for its fine, tender and smooth texture, Duan inkstone is listed as one of the four famous inkstones in China together with Shexian inkstone, Yaohe inkstone and Chengni inkstone. The making crafts of Duan inkstone, including stone exploiting, base shaping, designing, carving, polishing, packaging and waxing, was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage in 2006. And the city of Zhaoqing was named the "city of inkstone" in 2004.

Liu Xinxiang, born in Taixing of east China's Jiangsu Province in 1959, is the founder of the "Liu school" of Duan inkstone making. In the 1970s, Liu learnt carpentry and stone carving from local masters in the beginning of his career, and then went to Beijing to focus on the repairing, copying and researching of ancient inkstones. After being introduced to Zhaoqing as an expert in Duan inkstone in 1983, Liu has been working in the profession for 40 years.

In the past four decades, he has innovated the traditional making crafts of Duan inkstone based on his study on ancient inkstones. He adds height and thickness of Duan inkstones, applies different carving methods to make inkstones look more stereoscopic, and also creates a new style combining the tradition with modern concepts. Many of his artworks have earned him national and provincial awards and are collected by museums across the country.

To promote the culture of Duan inkstone, Liu has accepted over 100 apprentices, some of whom have become city-level or provincial-level art masters. He has also delivered lectures to more than 7,000 students and Duan inkstone enthusiasts, donating over 50 artworks. His son Liu Fei has nowadays taken over the baton from him, trying to integrate Duan inkstone into the modern life of younger generations, inventing inkstones used for tea ceremony, incense burning and also calligraphy.

Due to the rare materials of Duan inkstone, Liu Xinxiang deems that the future of the traditional craft lies on its innovation and uniqueness. He hopes that more young talents will love and make contributions to the art, so that the profession can have a brighter future.

Liu Xinxiang introduces the carving of Duan inkstone according to a designed pattern at a Duan inkstone cultural village in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2023 shows part of a Duan inkstone made by Liu Xinxiang in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang introduces the carving of Duan inkstone at a Duan inkstone cultural village in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2023 shows part of a Duan inkstone made by Liu Xinxiang in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang (L) and his son Liu Fei discuss on the making of Duan inkstone at a workshop of Liu Xinxiang's Duan inkstone art gallery in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2023 shows part of a Duan inkstone made by Liu Xinxiang in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang arranges Duan inkstones at his Duan inkstone art gallery in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang (C) introduces the carving of Duan inkstone to apprentices at a Duan inkstone cultural village in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang draws a circle to introduce the carving of Duan inkstone to apprentices at a Duan inkstone cultural village in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2023 shows part of a Duan inkstone made by Liu Xinxiang in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2023 shows a Duan inkstone made by Liu Xinxiang in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang watches a Duan inkstone at his Duan inkstone art gallery in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang (C) introduces the carving of Duan inkstone to an apprentice at a Duan inkstone cultural village in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang (L) and his son Liu Fei discuss on the making of Duan inkstone at Liu Xinxiang's Duan inkstone art gallery in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang carves on a Duan inkstone at a workshop of his Duan inkstone art gallery in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang arranges Duan inkstones at his Duan inkstone art gallery in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang (L) and his son Liu Fei discuss on the making of Duan inkstone at Liu Xinxiang's Duan inkstone art gallery in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang watches a Duan inkstone at his Duan inkstone art gallery in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang (L) and his son Liu Fei discuss on a Duan inkstone at Liu Xinxiang's Duan inkstone art gallery in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang introduces the features of a Duan inkstone at his Duan inkstone art gallery in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2023 shows part of a Duan inkstone made by Liu Xinxiang in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2023 shows a Duan inkstone made by Liu Xinxiang in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang watches a Duan inkstone at his Duan inkstone art gallery in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2023 shows a Duan inkstone made by Liu Xinxiang in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2023 shows part of a Duan inkstone made by Liu Xinxiang in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2023 shows tools for making Duan inkstone at Liu Xinxiang's Duan inkstone art gallery in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Xinxiang (R) and his son Liu Fei discuss on the making of Duan inkstone at Liu Xinxiang's Duan inkstone art gallery in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2023 shows part of a Duan inkstone made by Liu Xinxiang in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)