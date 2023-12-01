We Are China

Pic story: inheritors of Rongchang Pottery craftsmanship in Chongqing

Xinhua) 16:11, December 01, 2023

Guan Yongshuang checks the firing of pottery inside a kiln in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Liang Xiancai, 73, is an inheritor of Rongchang Pottery craftsmanship, an intangible cultural heritage in China. Despite the trend toward mechanization, automation, and large-scale pottery production, he steadfastly upholds the tradition of manual pottery making.

Guan Yongshuang, 32, graduated from the Sichuan Fine Arts Institute with a major in pottery art. He has been studying pottery culture for nearly ten years.

Guan is working on turning plant ashes, such as chestnut shells and ginkgo leaves, into natural glazes for pottery. "Pottery is like painting, with clay being the paper, wood fuels being the ink, and plant ashes being the pigment," said Guan. "All these things are from nature. So I wish to continue observing and expressing nature via pottery."

Guan established his own pottery studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, the birthplace of Rongchang Pottery. He not only uses the traditional pottery making methods but also innovates and creates contemporary pottery artworks that appeal to the younger generation.

Dating back to the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD), Rongchang Pottery is known as one of four famous pottery styles in China. It is renowned for being "as thin as paper, as bright as a mirror, and with a sound like a chime." In 2011, the craftsmanship of Rongchang Pottery was inscribed on the list of national intangible cultural heritage.

More than 100 pottery studios have opened in the district alongside over 200 pottery companies. In 2022, the output value of major pottery companies surpassed 8 billion yuan (1.1 billion U.S. dollars). The figure is expected to reach over 9 billion yuan this year.

Liang Xiancai shows a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang checks a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang makes a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang makes a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows pottery artworks displayed at Liang Xiancai's studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a pottery artwork by Liang Xiancai in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang makes a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a pottery artwork by Liang Xiancai in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang checks woods for firing pottery at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang checks a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang makes a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a pottery artwork by Liang Xiancai in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang shows a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang makes a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a pottery artwork by Guang Yongshuang in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang makes a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang shows a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang makes a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang checks the firing of pottery inside a kiln in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang makes a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang makes a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a pottery artwork by Guang Yongshuang at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang makes a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang shows a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang makes a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

People work at Liang Xiancai's studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang checks the firing of pottery inside a kiln in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Guan Yongshuang checks a pottery artwork at his studio in Rongchang District of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)