Pic story of inheritor of Huizhou woodcarving in E China

Tang Shuhui (C) communicates with his livestreaming team members in Shexian County of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tang Shuhui is a municipal-level inheritor of Huizhou woodcarving in Shexian County of Huangshan. Featuring vivid carving images and delicate carving techniques, his woodcarving artworks have reaped many awards. To promote his woodcarving artworks in the market, Tang has set up a team to develop cultural and creative products, as well as promoting his products via livestreaming, thus making it known to the young generation. "I hope through my continuous learning and creating, I could make a step forward in my design and craftsmanship," said Tang.

