Pic story: inheritor of Tanmujiang wooden comb carving craft

Xinhua) 09:11, January 12, 2024

Yu Dahong engraves on a wooden comb at a workshop of Tanmujiang factory in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tanmujiang wooden comb traditional making crafts, which combine the skill of color decoration, engraving, lacquering, and gold gilding, have been listed as an intangible cultural heritage of Chongqing municipality. Using boxwood, ebony or sandalwood as the materials to carve patterns such as characters, flowers and birds on the combs, the crafts have turned the common article in daily life into an artwork with aesthetic values.

Yu Dahong, a representative inheritor of the art, set out on wood carving in 1989 when he was 13 years old. Having engaged in the art for over 30 years, he has made numerous comb artworks that earned him various medals at the national and provincial levels. Focusing on the research, preserving and innovation of the crafts, he puts his heart and soul into passing on his experiences to the apprentices nowadays. "As an inheritor, I have the responsibility of passing down the crafts," said Yu.

This photo taken on Jan. 5, 2024 shows a wooden comb made by Yu Dahong in Chongqing, southwest China.(Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Yu Dahong engraves on a wooden comb at a workshop of Tanmujiang factory in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 5, 2024.(Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Yu Dahong engraves on a wooden comb at a workshop of Tanmujiang factory in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 5, 2024.(Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Yu Dahong engraves on a wooden comb at a workshop of Tanmujiang factory in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 5, 2024.(Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Yu Dahong engraves on a wooden comb at a workshop of Tanmujiang factory in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 5, 2024.(Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Yu Dahong engraves on a wooden comb at a workshop of Tanmujiang factory in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 5, 2024.(Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Yu Dahong arranges a wooden comb he engraved at a workshop of Tanmujiang factory in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 5, 2024.(Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Yu Dahong seeks inspiration by lakeside near the Tanmujiang factory in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 5, 2024.(Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on Jan. 5, 2024 shows a wooden comb made by Yu Dahong in Chongqing, southwest China.(Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Yu Dahong looks at a wooden comb he engraved at a workshop of Tanmujiang factory in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 5, 2024.(Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on Jan. 5, 2024 shows a wooden comb made by Yu Dahong in Chongqing, southwest China.(Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Yu Dahong shows a wooden comb he engraved at a workshop of Tanmujiang factory in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 5, 2024.(Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on Jan. 5, 2024 shows a wooden comb made by Yu Dahong in Chongqing, southwest China.(Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Yu Dahong looks at a wooden comb he engraved at a workshop of Tanmujiang factory in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 5, 2024.(Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)