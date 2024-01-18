We Are China

Exploring bamboo dragon-making crafts in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:05, January 18, 2024

Craftsman Zou Yute makes a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Zou Yute, a 70-year-old craftsman, is an inheritor of the bamboo dragon-making crafts and has been devoted to this art for over four decades.

Firecracker Dragon Festival that can be dated back to more then 10 centuries ago is a traditional carnival celebrating Spring Festival in Binyang, when locals perform the firecracker dragon dance with a bamboo dragon.

Unlike most dragon dances performed elsewhere, the audiences usually throw lit firecrackers toward the bamboo dragon during the dance to drive away evil spirits and pray for peace and prosperity for the new year. The event was included in the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2008.

Craftsman Zou Yute makes a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Zou Yute makes a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

This combo photo shows craftsman Zou Yute making a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on April 5, 2006 (L) and Jan. 16, 2024 (R), respectively. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

This combo photo shows craftsman Zou Yute making a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival (Top, taken on Jan. 16, 2024) and people performing firecracker dragon dance during Firecracker Dragon Festival (Below, taken on Feb. 7, 2017) in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Zou Yute makes a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Zou Yute makes a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Zou Yute (L) selects materials while making a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Zou Yute shows a toy dragon he has made in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Zou Yute prepares the keel of a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Zou Yute shows a toy dragon he has made in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Zou Yute makes a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Zou Yute makes a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

This combo photo shows craftsman Zou Yute making a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on April 5, 2006 (Top) and Jan. 16, 2024 (Below), respectively. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)