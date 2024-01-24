China's Jialu paper umbrellas exported to over 28 countries and regions

Xinhua) 17:02, January 24, 2024

A man attaches paper covering to a bamboo frame while making a Jialu paper umbrella in Wuyuan, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

The Jialu paper umbrella is named after the village it originated over 800 years ago in Wuyuan of east China's Jiangxi Province. With bamboo frame and paper covering, this umbrella has to go through over 70 steps in its manufacturing procedure.

Jialu paper umbrellas were displayed at the Milan Expo in 2015, and found their path to an international fashion show two years later. In 2021, the Jialu paper umbrella-making craft was inscribed as a national intangible cultural heritage. These umbrellas are now sold to over 28 countries and regions in the world.

A man assembles a Jialu paper umbrella in Wuyuan, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A man applies glue to a bamboo frames while making a Jialu paper umbrella in Wuyuan, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A man applies water-resistant oil to a Jialu paper umbrella in Wuyuan, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A man ties supporting strings to a bamboo frame while making a Jialu paper umbrella in Wuyuan, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A man applies water-resistant oil to a Jialu paper umbrella in Wuyuan, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A woman prepares bamboo frames for Jialu paper umbrellas in Wuyuan, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A man applies glue to a bamboo frames while making a Jialu paper umbrella in Wuyuan, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A man fixes paper covering on a bamboo frame while making a Jialu paper umbrella in Wuyuan, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A woman prepares a bamboo frame for Jialu paper umbrella in Wuyuan, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A woman prepares bamboo frames for Jialu paper umbrella in Wuyuan, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

