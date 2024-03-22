China's top political advisor vows enhanced exchanges with UK parties

Xinhua) 09:26, March 22, 2024

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, takes a photo with David Lidington, president of the Great Britain-China Centre and former minister for the Cabinet Office, in Beijing, capital of China, March 21, 2024. Wang met on Thursday with a delegation of members of the UK Parliament from the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, who came to China for the 12th China-UK Leadership Forum. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met on Thursday with a delegation of members of the UK Parliament from the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, who came to China for the 12th China-UK Leadership Forum.

Noting that China is advancing Chinese modernization with high-quality development, Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said China attaches great importance to ties with the UK, adding that China "welcomes UK enterprises to continue investing in China and share development opportunities."

The CPC is ready to continue various forms of exchanges with the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, enhance mutual understanding and narrow differences to help foster a facilitating atmosphere for the development of bilateral ties, Wang said. "The CPPCC is willing to make positive contributions to the above-mentioned endeavors," he said.

David Lidington, president of the Great Britain-China Centre and former minister for the Cabinet Office, along with other delegation members, said that through the China visit, they have gained a better understanding of China's development and learned more about cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

They expressed the delegation's readiness to bring more people from all sectors of the UK to learn more about China and promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a delegation of members of the UK Parliament from the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, who came to China for the 12th China-UK Leadership Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, March 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)