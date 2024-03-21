Senior CPC official calls on China, UK to deepen mutual trust

Xinhua) 11:27, March 21, 2024

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the 12th China-UK Leadership Forum and delivered a keynote speech in Beijing on Wednesday.

The two sides agreed that a sound and stable China-UK relationship serves the common interests of both countries and the world as a whole.

The two sides should strengthen communication and dialogue, enhance mutual trust, strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, environmental protection, health and education, promote cultural and local exchanges, correctly view and manage differences, and jointly safeguard world peace and stability, they said, adding that China-UK Leadership Forum should make more positive contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

More than 30 Chinese and foreign representatives, including Chinese ministries, local governments, David Lidington, President of the Great Britain-China Centre (GBCC) and former Minister for the Cabinet Office, and members of the British Parliament from the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, attended the forum.

