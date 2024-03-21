Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets London mayor, emphasizing China’s commitment to opening-up

Global Times) 08:34, March 21, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with London mayor William Russell in Beijing on March 20, 2024. (Xinhua)

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met and held discussions with London mayor William Russell in Beijing on Wednesday, saying that China welcomes bilateral exchanges and expanding cooperation on trade and economy between China and the UK, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

"Economic and trade cooperation between China and the UK is deep and extensive," Han said, adding that China is willing to work with British financial institutions to expand cooperation in various fields, promote cultural exchanges, and build a stable and mutually beneficial China-UK relationship.

Currently, China is advancing Chinese-style modernization on the back of high-quality development, Han said, adding that the nation is firmly committed to further promoting two-way opening-up of the financial market, providing broader investment and development opportunities for financial institutions and investors from around the world, Han said.

By reiterating the nation's commitment to widening its opening-up to the world, Han expressed his hope that London, a world-renowned financial center, will play a more important role in promoting bilateral exchanges and cooperation on economy and trade between China and the UK.

Noting that the prospects for cooperation in the financial field between the UK and China are broad, Russell said the UK appreciates China's achievements in economic and social development. The UK is willing to actively participate in China's high-level opening-up, strengthen bilateral cooperation in green finance and promote economic and trade ties with China, said Russell.

On Tuesday, Chinese authorities issued a broad plan to attract foreign investment, with targeted measures, in an effort to advance high-level opening-up and attract and utilize foreign investment. The action plan has demonstrated the Chinese government's determination and efforts in attracting foreign investment, which plays a positive role in promoting high-level opening-up, Chinese experts said.

China has always been open to global free trade and is willing to provide opportunities in the Chinese market for foreign-invested enterprises, Li Yong, a senior research fellow at the China Association of International Trade, told the Global Times on Wednesday, adding that the country continues to act as an important market for international investors.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)