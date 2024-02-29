Highlights of Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament
Zhao Junpeng of China competes during the men's singles first round match between Zhao Junpeng of China and Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei competes during the men's singles first round match between Zhao Junpeng of China and Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Zhao Junpeng of China competes during the men's singles first round match between Zhao Junpeng of China and Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Zhao Junpeng (R) of China competes during the men's singles first round match between Zhao Junpeng of China and Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Zhao Junpeng of China competes during the men's singles first round match between Zhao Junpeng of China and Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei competes during the men's singles first round match between Zhao Junpeng of China and Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Zhao Junpeng of China reacts during the men's singles first round match between Zhao Junpeng of China and Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese men's team claims 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships title
- Chinese shuttlers advance to 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships men's final
- Chinese shuttlers advance on day 1 of Asian Team Championships
- China's He/Ren win men's doubles title at badminton Thailand Masters
- Chinese shuttlers through to two finals at badminton's Thailand Masters
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.