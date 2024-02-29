Highlights of Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament

Xinhua) 13:17, February 29, 2024

Zhao Junpeng of China competes during the men's singles first round match between Zhao Junpeng of China and Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei competes during the men's singles first round match between Zhao Junpeng of China and Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Zhao Junpeng of China competes during the men's singles first round match between Zhao Junpeng of China and Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Zhao Junpeng (R) of China competes during the men's singles first round match between Zhao Junpeng of China and Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Zhao Junpeng of China competes during the men's singles first round match between Zhao Junpeng of China and Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei competes during the men's singles first round match between Zhao Junpeng of China and Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Zhao Junpeng of China reacts during the men's singles first round match between Zhao Junpeng of China and Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)