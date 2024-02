Chinese shuttlers advance to 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships men's final

Xinhua) 13:28, February 18, 2024

Ren Xiangyu(R) /Xie Haonan of China compete against Ki Dong Ju/Kim Won Ho of South Korea during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese badminton players secured their spot in the men's final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024, edging out South Korea with a tight overall score of 3-2 in Saturday's semifinals.

Chinese men's singles shuttler Weng Hongyang overpowered Cho Geon-yeop of South Korea 21-11, 16-21, 21-15, while Lu Guangzu outplayed Jung Min-seon 21-15, 21-19 and Lei Lanxi steamrolled over Seung Hoon-woo 21-11, 21-10.

Meanwhile men's doubles duo Chen Boyang/Liu Yi and their teammates Ren Xiangyu/Xie Haonan both lost in respective matches against their opponents of South Korea.

The tournament, offering ranking points for the qualification of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, runs from February 13 to 18 at the Setia City Convention Center in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Lei Lanxi of China competes against Woo Seung Hoon of South Korea during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lei Lanxi of China celebrates after winning Woo Seung Hoon of South Korea during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Cho Geon Yeop of South Korea competes against Weng Hongyang of China during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Kang Min Hyuk /Seo Seung Jae (R) of South Korea compete against Chen Boyang/Liu Yi of China during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chen Boyang(L)/Liu Yi of China compete against Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae of South Korea during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chen Boyang(L)/Liu Yi of China compete against Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae of South Korea during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chen Boyang(L)/Liu Yi of China compete against Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae of South Korea during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Weng Hongyang of China competes against Cho Geon Yeop of South Korea during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lu Guangzu of China competes against Jung Min Seon of South Korea during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Kang Min Hyuk(L)/Seo Seung Jae of South Korea compete against Chen Boyang/Liu Yi of China during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Jung Min Seon of South Korea competes against Lu Guangzu of China during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Ren Xiangyu(R) /Xie Haonan of China compete against Ki Dong Ju/Kim Won Ho of South Korea during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lu Guangzu of China competes against Jung Min Seon of South Korea during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Ren Xiangyu (L)/Xie Haonan of China compete against Ki Dong Ju/Kim Won Ho of South Korea during the men's team semifinal between China and South Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

