Chinese shuttlers advance on day 1 of Asian Team Championships

Xinhua) 12:16, February 14, 2024

Xie Haonan/Zeng Weihan (front) of China compete against Chow Hin Long/Hung Kuei Chun of China's Hong Kong during the men's team group stage between China and China's Hong Kong at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Feb. 13, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers advanced on the first day of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 on Tuesday after beating Hong Kong, China.

Chinese men's singles shuttler Weng Hongyang easily outplayed Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-15, 21-17, while his teammate Lei Lanxi overcame Ng Ka Long Angus 13-21, 21-16, 21-15. Wang Zhengxing finished off Chan Yin Chak 21-11, 21-16.

Meanwhile, Chinese men's doubles duo Chen Boyang and Liu Yi outclassed Lui Chun Wai and Yeung Shing Choi 21-14, 21-12 in a quick 27-minute match, while their teammate Xie Haonan and Zeng Weihan flattened Chow Hin Long and Hung Kuei Chun 21-13, 21-8.

The event is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Thomas and Uber Cup competitions. At the same time, the tournament offers ranking points for the qualification of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. It will run from Feb 13-18 at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor state.

