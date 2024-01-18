Highlights of first round matches at India Open 2024 badminton tournament

Xinhua) 13:19, January 18, 2024

Chen Yufei competes during the women's singles first round match between Chen Yufei of China and Aakarshi Kashyap of India at the India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Chen Yufei competes during the women's singles first round match between Chen Yufei of China and Aakarshi Kashyap of India at the India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Shi Yuqi competes during the men's singles first round match between Shi Yuqi and Weng Hongyang of China at the India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Weng Hongyang competes during the men's singles first round match between Shi Yuqi and Weng Hongyang of China at the India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Shi Yuqi competes during the men's singles first round match between Shi Yuqi and Weng Hongyang of China at the India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Chen Yufei competes during the women's singles first round match between Chen Yufei of China and Aakarshi Kashyap of India at the India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Weng Hongyang competes during the men's singles first round match between Shi Yuqi and Weng Hongyang of China at the India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Chen Yufei competes during the women's singles first round match between Chen Yufei of China and Aakarshi Kashyap of India at the India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)