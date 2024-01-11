Highlights of Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024

Xinhua

Chen Yufei celebrates after the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yufei of China and Ohori Aya of Japan at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Ohori Aya competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yufei of China and Ohori Aya of Japan at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chen Yufei competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yufei of China and Ohori Aya of Japan at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Gao Fangjie competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Gao Fangjie of China and Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Busanan Ongbamrungphan competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Gao Fangjie of China and Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Busanan Ongbamrungphan (L) of Thailand greets Gao Fangjie of China after their women's singles round of 32 match at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

He Bingjiao competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between He Bingjiao of China and Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Mia Blichfeldt competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between He Bingjiao of China and Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

He Bingjiao (R) competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between He Bingjiao of China and Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chen Boyang (R)/Liu Yi compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match between Chen Boyang/Liu Yi of China and Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lee Jhe-Huei (R)/Yang Po-Hsuan compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match between Chen Boyang/Liu Yi of China and Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chen Boyang (2nd L)/Liu Yi (2nd R) of China greet Lee Jhe-Huei (1st R)/Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei after their men's doubles round of 32 match at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Jiang Zhenbang (L)/Wei Yaxin compete during the mixed doubles first round match between Cheng Xing/Zhang Chi of China and Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Cheng Xing (L)/Zhang Chi compete during the mixed doubles first round match between Cheng Xing/Zhang Chi of China and Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Cheng Xing (R)/Zhang Chi celebrate scoring during the mixed doubles first round match between Cheng Xing/Zhang Chi of China and Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

