Highlights of Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament

Xinhua) 09:50, January 10, 2024

China's Zheng Siwei (back)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match against Lee Chun Hei Reginald/Ng Tsz Yau of China's Hong Kong at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lee Chun Hei Reginald (L)/Ng Tsz Yau of China's Hong Kong compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match against China's Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Zheng Siwei (1st R)/Huang Yaqiong (2nd R) compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match against Lee Chun Hei Reginald (1st L)/Ng Tsz Yau of China's Hong Kong at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

China's Zheng Siwei (L)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match against Lee Chun Hei Reginald/Ng Tsz Yau of China's Hong Kong at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Zhang Yiman competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Zhang Yiman of China and Aakarshi Kashyap of India at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Zhang Yiman competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Zhang Yiman of China and Aakarshi Kashyap of India at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Han Yue competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Han Yue of China and Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Han Yue celebrates during the women's singles round of 32 match between Han Yue of China and Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Li Yijing (R)/Luo Xumin compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match against the Netherlands' Debora Jille/Cheryl Seinen at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Li Yijing (1st R)/Luo Xumin (2nd R) compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match against the Netherlands' Debora Jille (1st L)/Cheryl Seinen at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

China's Li Yijing (R) /Luo Xumin compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match against the Netherlands' Debora Jille/Cheryl Seinen at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Li Yijing (1st R) / Luo Xumin (2nd R) greet the Netherlands' Debora Jille (1st L)/Cheryl Seinen after their women's doubles round of 32 match at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Liang Weikeng (R)/Wang Chang compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun of Malaysia at Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Liang Weikeng(L)/Wang Chang compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun of Malaysia at Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Chen Qingchen (R)/Jia Yifan compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Lee Yu Lim/Shin Seung Chan of South Korea at Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Lee Yu Lim/Shin Seung Chan of South Korea at Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chen Qingchen (R)/Jia Yifan compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Lee Yu Lim/Shin Seung Chan of South Korea at Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Shi Yuqi competes during the men's singles round of 32 match between Shi Yuqi of China and Rasmus Gemke of Denmark at Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)