Highlights of BWF World Tour Finals 2023

Xinhua) 08:57, December 14, 2023

Chen Yufei reacts during the women's singles group B match between Chen Yufei and Han Yue of China at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Han Yue competes during the women's singles group B match between Chen Yufei and Han Yue of China at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Naraoka Kodai competes during the men's singles group A match between Naraoka Kodai of Japan and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Yufei competes during the women's singles group B match between Chen Yufei and Han Yue of China at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Yufei competes during the women's singles group B match between Chen Yufei and Han Yue of China at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Yufei competes during the women's singles group B match between Chen Yufei and Han Yue of China at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting competes during the men's singles group A match between Naraoka Kodai of Japan and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Han Yue competes during the women's singles group B match between Chen Yufei and Han Yue of China at BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)