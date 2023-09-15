Highlights of Hong Kong Open 2023

Xinhua) 11:15, September 15, 2023

Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia hits a return to Tsuneyama Kanta of Japan during the men's singles second round match at Hong Kong Open 2023 badminton tournament in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Lee Chia Hao of Chinese Taipei hits a return to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia during the men's singles second round match at Hong Kong Open 2023 badminton tournament in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Yamaguchi Akane of Japan hits a return to Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland during the women's singles second round match at Hong Kong Open 2023 badminton tournament in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Lee Chia Hao of Chinese Taipei hits a return to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia during the men's singles second round match at Hong Kong Open 2023 badminton tournament in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Yamaguchi Akane of Japan hits a return to Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland during the women's singles second round match at Hong Kong Open 2023 badminton tournament in south China's Hong Kong, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)