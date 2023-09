Highlights of 2023 China Open

Xinhua) 15:44, September 06, 2023

Singapore's Hee Yong Kai Terry/Tan Wei Han Jessica (front) compete during a mixed doubles first round match against Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China at the 2023 China Open in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

Feng Yanzhe (L)/Huang Dongping of China compete during a mixed doubles first round match against Singapore's Hee Yong Kai Terry/Tan Wei Han Jessica at the 2023 China Open in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Feng Yanzhe (R)/Huang Dongping of China react during a mixed doubles first round match against Singapore's Hee Yong Kai Terry/Tan Wei Han Jessica at the 2023 China Open in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

Feng Yanzhe (L)/Huang Dongping of China compete during a mixed doubles first round match against Singapore's Hee Yong Kai Terry/Tan Wei Han Jessica at the 2023 China Open in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

Singapore's Hee Yong Kai Terry/Tan Wei Han Jessica (L) react during a mixed doubles first round match against Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China at the 2023 China Open in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

