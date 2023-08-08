Chengdu Universiade | China grabs 4 golds as badminton competitions conclude

Gold medalist China's Wang Zhengxing (2nd L), silver medalist Thailand's Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul (1st L), bronze medalist Ko Shing Hei (2rd R) of China's Hong Kong and Japan's Noda Toma pose during the awarding ceremony after the men's Singles Final match of badminton at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

CHENGDU, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers dominated the nine-day badminton events, as they bagged four golds in men's and women's singles and doubles here at the 31st FISU World University Games.

China tops the medal tally with four golds, three silvers and one bronze, followed by Chinese Taipei with 2-1-2 and Thailand with 0-1-2.

In the men's singles final, China's Wang Zhengxing ignited deafening cheers from the audience, as the 21-year-old overwhelmingly defeated his Thai opponent 2-0 (21-16, 21-14) to seal the gold medal.

"Thanks to my coaches for the assistance they provided. They have always guided me during the Games, which helped me to learn a lot," said Wang at the post-game press conference.

Top-seeded Han Yue thrashed Kim Ga-ram of South Korea in straight sets (21-9, 21-13) to notch a gold medal in the women's singles, after the South Korean dark horse, who ranked 152nd in the world, upset world No. 18 Zhang Yiman in the semifinal.

"I put all my strength into the final and I have prepared for all possible difficulties, including losing the match or a set," Han said.

"It is a great honor for me to participate in the University Games when I'm still in college. I regard it as a valuable experience," said the 24-year-old student at China's Tongji University.

Han said that she will now prepare herself for this year's World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

China's Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan beat compatriots Xia Yuting/Du Yue 2-1 (18-21, 21-19, 21-14) in the women's doubles final, while Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang overcame Zhou Haodong/He Jiting 2-0 (23-21, 21-16) in the all-Chinese men's doubles final.

