Chengdu Universiade | China makes final 8 in badminton mixed team event

Xinhua) 09:45, August 01, 2023

He Jiting(top L)/Du Yue (top R) of China compete during the mixed double match against Ratchapol Makkasasithorn/Chasinee Korepap of Thailand during the Mixed Team Group A Match 5 between Thailand and China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China cruised into the last eight after defeating Thailand 4-1 in the badminton mixed team group stage of the 31st FISU World University Games here on Monday.

He Jiting and Du Yue notched a 2-0 victory in the opening mixed doubles, although they faced tough challenges from their opponents.

"We failed to build up a good defense today, but we have been working together for a long time, and we managed to keep good communication between us during the match," said He.

In the men's singles, Wang Zhengxing lost to his Thai opponent Saran Jamsri in straight sets, as the 21-year-old made a few mistakes in chasing down drop shots.

Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang thrashed their opponents 2-0 in the men's doubles. "I think I'm getting better with each game, becoming more proficient in cooperation with my partner and communication with my coach, and better adapted to the wind and shuttlecock speed on court," Tan said.

Also on Monday, Chinese Taipei overwhelmed Germany 5-0, Malaysia outclassed Poland 5-0, and the United States beat Singapore 4-1.

Coach Li Xuerui (C) of China talks with player Wang Zhengxing (L) during the Mixed Team Group A Match 5 between Thailand and China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

He Jiting(R)/Du Yue of China compete during the mixed double match against Makkasasithorn Ratchapol/Korepap Chasinee of Thailand during the Mixed Team Group A Match 5 between Thailand and China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Zhang Yiman of China competes during the women's singles match against Pornpicha Choeikeewong of Thailand during the Mixed Team Group A Match 5 between Thailand and China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Ren Xiangyu(1st L)/Tan Qiang (2nd L) of China competes during the men's doubles match against Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Peeratchai Sukphun of Thailand during the Mixed Team Group A Match 5 between Thailand and China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

He Jiting(R)/Du Yue of China compete during the mixed double match against Makkasasithorn Ratchapol/Korepap Chasinee of Thailand during the Mixed Team Group A Match 5 between Thailand and China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

