Chinese athletes compete during Japan Open Badminton Championships 2023

Xinhua) 15:09, July 27, 2023

Liu Yuchen(L)/Ou Xuanyi of China compete during the men's doubles second round match against Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia at the Japan Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

Chen Qingchen (R)/Jia Yifan of China compete during the women's doubles second round match against Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia at the Japan Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China compete during the women's doubles second round match against Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia at the Japan Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

