Feng Yanzhe, Huang Dongping of China win mixed doubles at BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships

Xinhua) 09:25, July 24, 2023

Feng Yanzhe (R)/Huang Dongping of China celebrate during the mixed doubles final against Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Gold medalists Feng Yanzhe (R)/Huang Dongping of China pose on the podium after the mixed doubles final at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin (L) of China compete during the mixed doubles final against Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

