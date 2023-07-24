Home>>
Feng Yanzhe, Huang Dongping of China win mixed doubles at BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships
(Xinhua) 09:25, July 24, 2023
Feng Yanzhe (R)/Huang Dongping of China celebrate during the mixed doubles final against Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Gold medalists Feng Yanzhe (R)/Huang Dongping of China pose on the podium after the mixed doubles final at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin (L) of China compete during the mixed doubles final against Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
