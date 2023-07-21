Chinese shuttlers reach South Korea Open quarters, except men's doubles

YEOSU, South Korea, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese badminton players clinched quarterfinal spots in four categories at the South Korea Open 2023 here on Thursday.

Mixed doubles No. 1 team, Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, sailed past Indonesian duo Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-16, 21-17 in just 32 minutes. Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin defeated Cho Song-hyun and Lee Jung-hyun of South Korea 21-8, 21-18, while Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping ousted the Indian pair Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy 21-15, 21-12 within 35 minutes.

In the women's doubles, Olympic silver medalists Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan secured a hard-fought 21-17, 17-21, 21-19 victory over Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah. Li Wenmei and Liu Xuanxuan upset Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 10-21, 24-22, 26-24, while Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu breezed past Singapore's Jin Yujia and Wong Jia Ying Crystal 21-11, 21-11 in just 31 minutes.

In the women's singles, reigning Olympic champion Chen Yufei demolished Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei 21-11, 21-12. Wang Zhiyi tamed Saena Kawakami of Japan 21-5, 21-19, and Zhang Yiman edged past compatriot Han Yue 21-10, 21-17. However, He Bingjiao fell to South Korea's Kim Ga-eun in straight sets.

In the men's singles, Shi Yuqi outperformed Japan's Kento Momota 21-16, 21-16, and Lu Guangzu outpaced Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei 22-20, 21-18. Yet, Zhao Junpeng was overcome by Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 19-21, 21-17, 6-21.

In the men's doubles, Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi were unable to advance to the quarterfinals, falling to South Korea's Kim Young-hyuk and Wang Chan. He Jiting and Zhou Haodong were defeated by India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in straight sets.

The South Korea Open, which kicked off on Tuesday, will continue until Sunday at Jinnam Stadium.

