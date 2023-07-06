In pics: 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament

Xinhua) 13:28, July 06, 2023

Lei Lanxi of China returns a shot during the first round of men's singles match against Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary, Canada, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Li Shifeng of China returns a shot during the first round of men's singles match against Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary, Canada, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Jan Louda of the Czech Republic celebrates victory after the first round of men's singles match against Weng Hongyang of China at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary, Canada, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Li Shifeng of China returns a shot during the first round of men's singles match against Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary, Canada, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Weng Hongyang of China returns a shot during the first round of men's singles match against Jan Louda of the Czech Republic at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary, Canada, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus (L) of Denmark and Li Shifeng of China compete during the first round of men's singles match at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary, Canada, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Lei Lanxi of China returns a shot during the first round of men's singles match against Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary, Canada, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Lei Lanxi of China returns a shot during the first round of men's singles match against Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary, Canada, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Weng Hongyang of China returns a shot during the first round of men's singles match against Jan Louda of the Czech Republic at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary, Canada, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Jan Louda of the Czech Republic returns a shot during the first round of men's singles match against Weng Hongyang of China at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary, Canada, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Lei Lanxi of China returns a shot during the first round of men's singles match against Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary, Canada, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark reacts during the first round of men's singles match against Li Shifeng of China at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary, Canada, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Gao Fangjie of China returns a shot during the first round of women's singles match against Line Christophersen of Denmark at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary, Canada, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Line Christophersen of Denmark returns a shot during the first round of women's singles match against Gao Fangjie of China at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary, Canada, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)