Chen Yufei wins women's singles title at 2023 Indonesia Open

Xinhua) 14:18, June 19, 2023

Gold medalist Chen Yufei of China poses during the awarding ceremony after winning the women's singles final against Carolina Marin of Spain at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Chen Yufei (bottom) of China reacts during the women's singles final against Carolina Marin of Spain at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Chen Yufei (bottom) of China reacts during the women's singles final against Carolina Marin of Spain at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Gold medalist Chen Yufei (R) of China and silver medalist Carolina Marin of Spain pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles final at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Chen Yufei of China celebrates after winning the women's singles final against Carolina Marin of Spain at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Gold medalist Chen Yufei (R) of China and silver medalist Carolina Marin of Spain pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles final at 2023 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)