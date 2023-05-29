We Are China

Chinese shuttlers secure places in Malaysia Masters finals

Xinhua) 13:30, May 29, 2023

China's Weng Hongyang competes during the men's singles semifinal match against Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 27, 2023. (Photo by Wong Fok Loy/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers secured two berths in the finals of the Malaysia Masters on Saturday.

In the men's singles semifinals, China's Weng Hongyang outplayed Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei 21-13, 21-19.

In the mixed doubles semifinals, the Chinese pair of Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping outclassed Supissara Paewsampran and Puttita Supajirakul of Thailand 21-12, 21-8 in 30 minutes.

However, China's Han Yue lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-10, 21-17 in the women's singles semifinals.

The Malaysia Masters runs from May 23 to 28 at the Axiata Arena.

Japan's Yamaguchi Akane hits a return during the women's singles semifinal match against China's Han Yue at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 27, 2023. (Photo by Wong Fok Loy/Xinhua)

Japan's Yamaguchi Akane hits a return during the women's singles semifinal match against China's Han Yue at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 27, 2023. (Photo by Leong Huey Mun/Xinhua)

China's Han Yue competes during the women's singles semifinal against Japan's Yamaguchi Akane at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 27, 2023. (Photo by Wong Fok Loy/Xinhua)

China's Han Yue competes during the women's singles semifinal against Japan's Yamaguchi Akane at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 27, 2023. (Photo by Wong Fok Loy/Xinhua)

China's Weng Hongyang competes during the men's singles semifinal match against Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 27, 2023. (Photo by Wong Fok Loy/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)