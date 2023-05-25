Chinese shuttlers stage powerful comeback on 2nd day of Malaysia Masters

China's Weng Hongyang competes during the men's singles round of 32 match against Japan's Momota Kento at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Wong Fok Loy/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers staged a powerful comeback on the 2nd day of the 2023 Malaysia Masters, scoring victories in several categories here on Wednesday.

Men's singles shuttler Weng Hongyang scored a hard fought 13-21, 23-21, 21-16 win against former world number 1 Kento Momota in a grueling match lasting one hour and 35 minutes.

Li Shifeng outplayed Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-18, 21-15.

Women's singles shuttler Han Yue demolished India's Ashmita Chaliha 21-17, 21-7 while Wang Zhiyi easily outclassed India's Malvika Bansod 21-11, 21-13, and Zhang Yiman beat Zhang Beiwen of the United States 21-15, 21-13 in a quick 30-minute match.

Women's doubles pair Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan scored a decisive 21-18, 21-8 victory over Chang Ching Hui/Yang Ching Tun of Chinese Taipei.

Mixed doubles duo Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin beat out Lee Jhe Huei/Hsu Ya Ching of Chinese Taipei 21-14, 21-14, while their compatriots Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping outmatched Vinson Chiu/Jennie Gai of the United States 21-10, 14-21, 21-9.

The Malaysia Masters runs from May 23 to 28 at the Axiata Arena.

China's Wang Zhiyi serves during the women's singles round of 32 match against India's Malvika Bansod at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Gan Chuan Choon/Xinhua)

China's Wang Zhiyi hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against India's Malvika Bansod at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Gan Chuan Choon/Xinhua)

China's Wang Zhiyi hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against India's Malvika Bansod at Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Gan Chuan Choon/Xinhua)

